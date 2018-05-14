One arrested on drug charges

— Police have arrested one person on drug charges and four motorists driving with suspended licenses since May 11.

Luis David Zepeda-Ortega, 25, of 1531 North Ave., Sunnyside, was arrested in the 700 block of South Sixth Street on May 12. He was booked into Sunnyside Jail for two counts of using drug paraphernalia.

Susan Renee Heemsah, 45, 404 E. First St., Granger, was arrested in Grandview for third-degree driving while license suspended on May 12.

Another individual, already transported to Yakima County Jail, was arrested at Scoon and Van Belle roads on May 12 for first-degree driving while license suspended.

On May 13, police arrested Santos G. Landin, 67, 913 S. 10th St., Sunnyside at Lincoln Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway on three counts third-degree driving while license suspended.

That day, Faviola Zepeda Diaz, 26, 210 S. 13th St., Sunnyside, was arrested at South Hill Road and South Fourth Street for third-degree driving while license suspended.

Arrested for disorderly conduct May 11 was Aroldo Rodriguez, 37, 1404 Kearney Ave., Sunnyside.

Ramon Lopez Jr., 23, was arrested in the 3300 block of Washout Road on a hold for another agency May 11. He lives at 3360 Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Another arrest for another agency was made May 13. Josue Cohetaltitla, 21, was arrested in Sunnyside. He lives at 2375 Van Belle Road, Outlook.

On May 14, officers arrested Alanna Donnel, 35, 22271 Carhart Ave., San Bernadino, Calif. for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.