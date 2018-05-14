Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 11

Theft on Grandridge Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Grandridge Road.

Welfare check on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Est Second Street.

Traffic hazard at North Fourth Street and Wilson Highway.

Lost property on Vista Grande Way.

Code enforcement on Birch Street.

Welfare check on Birch Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Forrest Road.

Civil matter on Rainier Drive.

Domestic call on Eberle Place.

Assist agency on Apricot Road.

MAY 12

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Emergency on North Third Street.

Trespassing on Sandy Lane.

Vehicle fire on Interstate 82.

Assist agency on B Street, Mabton.

Non-injury crash at Canyon and West Robinson roads.

Noise complaint on Birch Street.

Court order service on East Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on Rainier Drive.

Noise complaint at Ash and East Fourth streets.

Welfare check on Division Street.

Noise complaint on Avenue H.

Domestic call on Cedar Street.

Noise complaint on East Second Street.

Resident dispute on Crescent Drive.

MAY 13

Disorderly conduct on West Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Avenue J.

Burglary on Grandridge Road.

Traffic stop at West Wine Country and East Stover roads.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Attempt to locate on East Washington Street.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82.

Shots reported fired at Hickory and Frazer roads.

Suspicious activity on North Elm Street.

Suicidal person on Avenue D.

Attempt to locate on East Washington Street.

Assist agency on North Avenue, Sunnyside.

MAY 14

Suspicious activity at Cedar and East Third streets.

Residential alarm on Jackson Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 11

Residential alarm on East First Street.

Suspicious activity on Parker Lane.

Wanted person at D and East Third streets.

MAY 12

Crash on Interstate 82.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 223, Milepost 1, Toppenish.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

Business alarm on E Avenue.

Noise complaint on Fourth Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MAY 13

Suspicious activity on Temby Lane.

Suspicious activity on Temby Lane.

Vehicle theft on East Third Street.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 11

Animal bite on Pine Street.

Welfare check on Frazer Road, Grandview.

Court order service on Cedar Stret.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Sevilla Street.

MAY 12

Assist agency on B Street.

Vehicle theft on High School Road.

MAY 13

Unwanted guest on High School Road.

Theft on Fifth Avenue.

Assist agency on East Euclid Road.

Shots reported fired on North Avenue, Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 11

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Assist agency on North 14th Street.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Upland Drive.

Juvenile problem on Woods Road.

Code enforcement on Upland Drive.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on West Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Yakima Valley Highway and North 11th Street.

Suspicious activity on Grant Avenue.

Traffic hazard at West Edison and Swan roads.

Juvenile problem on Victory Way.

Traffic hazard at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Parking problem on McClain Drive.

Resident assist at South 13th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 13th Street.

Lost property on Picard Place.

Missing person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Washout Road.

Suspicious activity on North Sixth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on Morgan Road.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South 10th Street.

Assist agency East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident dispute on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Attempt to locate on South 11th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on North 16th Street.

Noise complaint on Upland Drive.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

MAY 12

Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.

Resident assist on Cemetery Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Traffic offense at Parkland Drive and South First Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on Waneta Road.

Public service at Waneta Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Allen Road.

Suspicious activity at South Ninth Street and East Franklin Avenue.

Theft on Waneta Road.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property at Yakima Valley Highway and Ray Road.

Disorderly conduct on Parkland Drive.

Warrant service on East Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on McClain Drive.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on Independence Road.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check at South 13th Street and Roosevelt Court.

Noise complaint on North 11th Street.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Noise complaint on Cascade Way.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on Guernsey Street.

Animal noise at Dayton Drive and Columbia Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

Welfare check on South 13th Street.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

MAY 13

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on south Eighth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Upland Drive.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Traffic offense on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem at South 15th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash at South 13th Street and East Kearney Avenue.

Traffic hazard at South 15th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident complaint on South Sixth Street.

Parking problem on South Sixth Street.

Found property on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street.

Noise complaint at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Parking problem at Park Drive and East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on North 10th Street.

Utility problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Traffic stop at South Hill Road and South Fourth Street.

Traffic stop at Saul and South Hill roads.

Welfare check on Weatherwax Street.

Suspicious activity on Ismo Loop.

Shots reported fired on North Avenue.

MAY 14

Suspicious activity on Fairview Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Domestic call on Villareal Drive.

Resident complaint on South Eighth Street.

Welfare check on Hawthorn Drive.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 11

Suspicious activity on North Central Avenue.

Assist agency on McCredy Lane.

Welfare check on Harrah Road.

Resident assist on South Wasco Avenue.

Mental subject on East Second Street.

MAY 12

Domestic call on Horschel Road.

Burglary on West Ninth Street.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Residential alarm on Horschel Road.

Domestic call on East Fourth Street.

Welfare check at North Track and Donald roads.

Welfare check at Ivy Street and North Wapato Road.

Noise complaint on West A Street.

Welfare check on West B Street.

Suspicious activity at North Track and East Wapato roads.

Resident assist on West Seventh Street.

MAY 13

Vehicle theft on West D Street.

Crash on North Track Road.

Welfare check on South Naches Avenue.

Traffic stop on West Wapato Road.

Juvenile problem on South Wasco Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

MAY 14

Suicidal person on South Wasco Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 11

Residential alarm on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on North 14th Street, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident at Division Road and North Granger Road, Zillah.

Malicious mischief on South Phillips Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Resident assist on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Welfare check on B Street, Outlook.

Business alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Domestic call at Campbell Road and Knight Lane, Wapato.

Traffic stop on North Track Road, Wapato.

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Welfare check on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at West Wapato Road and U.S. Highway 97, Wapato.

Theft on Midvale Road, Mabton.

Domestic call at U.S. Highway 97 and Larue Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Frazer Road, Grandview.

Vehicle prowl on Mabton Sunnyside Road, Mabton.

Injury crash at Donald Wapato Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on B Street, Outlook.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on North Track Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Lateral A Road, Toppenish.

Mental subject on East Second Street, Wapato.

Resident dispute on Apricot Road, Grandview.

MAY 12

Vehicle theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Campbell road, Wapato.

Vehicle prowl on Barkes Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 223, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Red Apple Lane, Wapato.

Traffic stop at E and Mentzer avenues, Granger.

Residential alarm on Rowberry Way, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Butler Road, Wapato.

Assault on Abby Lane, Zillah.

Welfare check on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Attempt to locate on Mellis Road, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Recovered stolen property at Pumphouse and Lateral C roads, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Welfare check at Ivy Street and North Wapato Road, Wapato.

Vehicle alarm on South Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Weapon offense on Buena Way, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Canyon Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Assist agency on B Street, Mabton.

Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired at South Lester and Northbank roads, Outlook.

Domestic call on Robison Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint at Van Bell and Albro roads, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint at Alexander and Braden roads, Sunnyside.

Welfare check at Waneta and Braden roads, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Summit Drive, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Branch Road, Wapato.

MAY 13

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

Noise complaint on Durham Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on High School Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82, Milepost 60.

Livestock theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Domestic call on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Branch Road, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Waneta Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency at Fifth and F streets, Zillah.

Resident assist on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Plank Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Assault on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Domestic call on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Shots reported fired on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Shots reported fired on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on North Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Bond Road, Mabton.

MAY 14

Unwanted guest on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Suicidal person on South Wasco Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Hop Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Old McCoy Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Burglary on North Granger Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 11

Informational call on Concord Street.

Assist agency on North J Street, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Reed Street.

Assist agency on South C Street, Toppenish.

Resident assist on First Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Wanted person on South C Street, Toppenish.

MAY 12

Welfare check at First Avenue and Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Second Avenue.

Theft on First Avenue.

Resident assist on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on Robison Road.

Assault on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

MAY 13

Domestic call at Fifth and F streets.