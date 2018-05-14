Police investigating Sunday night shooting

— A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

Sunnyside Police were patrolling the city and heard gunshots in the area of North 11th Street and North Avenue, leading to a rapid response, Police Cmdr. Dan Christman said.

They arrived and located evidence of a shooting, he said.

The victim was later contacted at the local hospital, where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg, Christman said.

The victim was treated and released, he said.

A canvas of the scene was conducted, with officers looking for witnesses and evidence, Christman said.

Because a man was injured, detectives and a crime scene investigator were also needed to conduct the investigation, he said.

“At this time, a motive for the shooting has not been determined,” Christman said the day following the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.