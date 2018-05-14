Selah man attempts to elude law enforcement

— A Selah man is in Yakima County Jail after attempting to flee police and deputies Sunday, May 13.

At about 9:30 a.m. a Moxee Police officer at-tempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Mieras Road near Yakima, but the driver failed to stop, a press release from Sgt. Robert Tucker of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded after the driver, later identified as Austin James Butler, 23, of Selah, started a high-speed pursuit, Tucker said.

Multiple attempts to disable the fleeing vehicle were made with stop sticks. Those attempts were unsuccessful, and the pursuit was called off for public safety concerns as the vehicle Butler was driving entered Yakima city limits, Tucker said.

A deputy who was in the process of responding to the pursuit spotted the suspect vehicle in a residential area, traveling recklessly a few minutes later, Tucker said.

Butler attempted to ram the deputy’s marked patrol vehicle, “… narrowly missing him,” Tucker said.

Due to Butler’s disregard for human life and the residents of the county, the pursuit was reinitiated, Tucker said.

Washington State Patrol and Yakima Police joined the pursuit, and a successful stop stick deployment by Yakima Police, combined with the use of a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, rendered Butler’s vehicle inoperable, Tucker said.

Butler attempted to flee the scene on foot, but he was arrested after a brief struggle, Tucker said.

Law enforcement found Butler was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody, a probation violation. He was on probation for a controlled substance conviction, Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

Butler was taken to Yakima County Jail and is scheduled for a May 14 preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on requested charges of eluding and vehicular assault.