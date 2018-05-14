Sunnyside council to consider agreement for iPhone hacking system

— The City Council will consider an interlocal agreement tonight that will allow police to hack locked and secured iPhone data.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. in regular session in council chambers of the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda includes an interlocal agreement to buy into GrayKey, a device and software package that can be attached to iPhones to hack security features.

City officials are asking permission to allocate $2,000 toward the purchase of the system that would be shared with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and police in Yakima, union Gap, Toppenish and Selah. The total cost is $16,000.

According to information provided to council members, the city already has the tools to hack Android devices.

Law enforcement officials say the device is critical for investigations.

Documents in the agenda, however, do not address whether a search warrant is needed before the device can be used.

In other business tonight, the council is expected to:

• Consider changing city code to allow construction of engineered wood structures for hangars at the Municipal Airport.

• Authorize City Manager Don Day to sign an agreement with Appraisal Group SEWA, LLP, to appraise airport improvements.

• Accept the Sunnyside Historical Association's donation of property adjacent to Sunnyside Museum, 704 S. Fourth St.

• Hear from council members and department heads.

The meeting is open to the public.