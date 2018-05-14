Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 10
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Canceled.
Aid call on South 15th Street. CPR provided, no transport.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.
Basic life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.
Aid call on North 16th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Resident assist at Saul Road and East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.
Aid call on Wells Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
MAY 11
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital for a life flight helicopter transport.
Public assistance on Tacoma Avenue.
Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on E Street, Outlook. No transport.
Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Water leak investigation on East Lincoln Avenue.
Aid call on Birch Street, Grandview. Canceled.
Aid call on Interstate 82, Milepost 56. Canceled.
Aid call on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on North 16th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on North 16th Street. No transport.
MAY 12
Aid call on E Street, Outlook. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Victory Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Alexander Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Sunnyside Avenue, Granger. No transport.
Aid call on West South Hill Road. No transport.
Structure fire on B Street, Mabton. Assistance provided.
Aid call on West Madison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Burn pile fire at Outlook and South Lester roads, Outlook. Extinguished.
MAY 13
Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Brush fire on West South Hill Road investigated.
Lift assist on East Allen Road.
Aid call on Bailey Avenue, Granger. No transport.
Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Fire alarm on Grant Avenue. Canceled.
Aid call on West Edison Avenue. No transport.
MAY 14
Lift assist on Ida Belle Street.
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. No patient found.
Aid call on West South Hill road.
