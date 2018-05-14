IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
Case No.: 17-2-03180-39
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JERRY E. INGRAM; UKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHARLAINE B. INGRAM,; KURT INGRAM; RONALD SMITH; CHANEL KORANDO; ROGER SMITH; RICHARD SMITH; REBECCA URIBE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,
Defendants.
To: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JERRY E. INGRAM; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHARLAINE B. INGRAM; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of May, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 1908 S 18TH ST, UNION GAP, WA 98903, Yakima County, Washington as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.
DATED: May 3, 2018
McCarthy & Holthus, LLP
/s/ Matthew G. Stamper
Matthew Stamper WSBA No. 46685
108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300
Seattle, WA 98104
Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11 and 18, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment