SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA. In re the custody of Corban A. Carson; Erin Deery Petitioner, v. Crystal Carson Respondent. Cause no. 17-3-00172-39 Summons by Publication. To the father of Corban A. Carson, and anyone claiming a paternal interest, an amended non-parent custody pe-tition was filed on 3/27/18. You are hearby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons on April 23, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Erin Deery, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. A hearing on this matter will be held on May 16, 2018 at 9:30 am at the Yakima County Superior Court, 128 N 2nd St Yakima, WA 98901. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
Emily D. Schwab of Brumley & Hull.
32 N 3rd St Ste 435 Yakima, WA 98901
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment