Teresa (Terri) Young, 57, Sunnyside, died May 13, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born May 31, 1960, in Prosser.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at her sister's house, 7801 N. Missimer Road, Prosser.

