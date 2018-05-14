Teresa (Terri) Young, 57, Sunnyside, died May 13, 2018, in Yakima.
She was born May 31, 1960, in Prosser.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at her sister's house, 7801 N. Missimer Road, Prosser.
To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home of Moxee is caring for the family.
