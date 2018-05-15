Three earn CWAC All-League honors

GRANDVIEW — The Central Washington Athletic Conference has announced its All-League softball honors.
No Lower Yakima Valley players made the First Team or Second Team.
Naudelin Zegal-Martinez, a Wapato freshman; Abigail Yager, a Prosser junior; and Annabelle Padgham, a Grandview junior, all received honorable mentions.
