Trinidad Ruiz left us to be with our Heavenly Father on May 10, 2018.

She was surrounded by family and all who loved her. Born in Petatlan, Guerrero, Mexico, Trinidad moved to the United States in the 60’s. In 1970, she moved to the lower valley making her home in Grandview, residing there until her passing.

Trinidad enjoyed embroidering, watching novelas, word searches, and playing Loteria. She had a passion for cooking and always had food prepared for all who visited her. She loved noth-ing more than to be sur-rounded by family, friends, and her dogs. She was loved by everyone and was willing to help in any way she could. She will always remain a true example of great simplicity and kindness in our hearts.

Trinidad was preceded in death by her [mother], Maria De La Luz Vargaz and [father] Wenselado Chavez Sr.

She is survived by one sister,Virginia Chavez of Sunnyside and two brothers, Santos Chavez of Colima Mexico and Wenselado Chavez of Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico; three children, Rosendo Ruiz, Victoria Ruiz, and Jose Ruiz; 13 grandchildren. Rosendo Ruiz, Blanca Ruiz, Isaac Ruiz, Charmae Ruiz, Jessica Ruiz, Sofia Amaro, Daniel Amaro, Patricia Amaro, Norberto Bobadilla, Eric Ruiz, Veronica Ruiz, Jose Ruiz, and Joanna Ruiz. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Jasmine Ruiz, Citlahl Ruiz-Brennan, Landon Ruiz, Noah Kleinow and Nathaniel Amaro.

Viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Holy Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Trinidad will be laid to rest at the Grandview cemetery followed by the celebration of her life at the Sacrament Catholic Church.