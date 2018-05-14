TS No WA05000054-17-1 APN 191208-22538 TO No 97108536 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 25, 2018, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier's check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 4 AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, BLOCK 38, CHARLES SCHANNO`S ADDITION TO YAKIMA CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME "A" OF PLATS, PAGE 32 1/2, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 191208-22538 More commonly known as 4007 3RD ST, UNION GAP, WA 98903 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of June 16, 2008, executed by BARBARA RIEKEN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as original Beneficiary recorded June 20, 2008 as Instrument No. 7616668 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company and recorded November 20, 2012 as Instrument Number 7782962 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Yakima County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers' or Grantors' de-fault on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company Contact Phone No: (866) 654-0020 Address: 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019 III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the death of all mortgagors, pursuant to paragraph 7 under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 9 of the Deed of Trust. PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST DUE INFORMATION Principal Balance as of January 31, 2018 $75,734.19 Interest due through January 31, 2018 $16,484.70 TOTAL PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND INTEREST DUE: $92,218.89 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: June 16, 2008 Note Amount: $159,000.00 Interest Paid To: December 3, 2016 Next Due Date: January 3, 2017 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $75,734.19, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on May 25, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be paid by May 14, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before May 14, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is paid and the Trustees' fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers' or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the May 14, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Champion Mortgage Company or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS FRED RIEKEN 4007 3RD ST, UNION GAP, WA 98903 MELINDA MOSS - Administrator of Estate 2448 76th Ave SE, Suite 100, Mercer Island, WA 98040 BARBARA RIEKEN 4007 S 3RD ST, UNION GAP, WA 98903-2019 BARBARA RIEKEN C/O KENNETH RIEKEN , 1107 S. 31ST AVENUE, YAKIMA, WA 98902 ROBERT E. SMITH Administrators of Estate 2448 76th Ave SE, Suite 100, Mercer Island, WA 98040 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BARBARA RIEKEN 4007 3RD ST, UNION GAP, WA 98903-2019 by both first class and certified mail on December 6, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted December 6, 2017 in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees' Sale. X. If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: January 15,2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766ISL Number 36752, Pub Dates: 04/23/2018, 05/14/2018, SUNNYSIDE DAILY SUN NEWS

April 23 and May 14, 2018