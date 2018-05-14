TS No WA08000326-17-1-FT APN 211122-13003 TO No 170491970-WA-MSO NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 15, 2018, 10:00 AM, at main entrance Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N 2nd St., Yakima, WA, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier's check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to-wit: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 11 NORTH, RANGE 21, E.W.M. THENCE WEST 380 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 474 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER; THENCE NORTH 474 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING SITUATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 211122-13003 More commonly known as 2303 HOUGHTON RD, ZILLAH, WA 98953 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated as of April 27, 2005, executed by TASHA AXMAKER, A SINGLE PERSON as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of LONG BEACH MORTGAGE COMPANY as original Beneficiary recorded April 29, 2005 as Instrument No. 7452192 and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and re-corded May 24, 2010 as Instrument Number 7692367 and the beneficial interest was assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-WL2 and recorded April 23, 2007 as Instrument Number 7558785 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Yakima County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005--WL2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-WL2, the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers' or Grantors' default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. Current Beneficiary: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005--WL2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-WL2 Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119 III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From July 1, 2010 To February 5, 2018 Number of Payments 58 $1,455.11 12 $1,562.66 9 $1,709.04 3 $1,663.72 9 $1,815.77 1 $1,893.17 Total $141,755.92 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION July 1, 2010 February 5, 2018 $0.00 PROMISSORY NOTE IN-FORMATION Note Dated: April 27, 2005 Note Amount: $220,800.00 Interest Paid To: June 1, 2010 Next Due Date: July 1, 2010 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $291,568.89, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on June 15, 2018. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by June 4, 2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before June 4, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees' fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers' or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the June 4, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005--WL2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-WL2 or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS TASHA L AXMAKER 2303 HOUGHTON RD, ZILLAH, WA 98953 UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TASHA AXMAKER 2303 HOUGHTON RD, ZILLAH, WA 98953 by both first class and certified mail on September 14, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 15, 2017 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees' Sale. X. If the Borrower received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hot-line for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060; Dated: February 5, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 500 Union Street, Suite 620 Seattle, WA 98101 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: (800) 833-6388 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766ISL Number 37294, Pub Dates: 05/14/2018, 06/04/2018, SUNNYSIDE DAILY SUN NEWS

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 14 and June 4, 2018