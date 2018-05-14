Young Eagles to soar over Prosser

— The Experimental Aircraft Association-Prosser Chapter will take aspiring pilots flying May 19.

The organization’s Young Eagles Rally is designed to introduce youngsters ages 8-17 to aviation, Coordinator R.J. Blahut said.

Young Eagles launched nationally in 1992 and has 2 million youngsters since that time.

The rally runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Prosser Airport, 101 Nunn Road.

Parents will need to register their children on-site, Blahut said.

“Although the Young Eagles program is operated on a year-round basis, this rally is being conducted to promote aviation to young people from ages 8-17, and highlight the importance of the Prosser Airport to the lower valley,” Blahut said.

Youth participating in the event will be able to take a free flight, see first hand how a pilot prepares for flight and operates a general aviation aircraft.

After the flight, new Young Eagles get to enter their name in a pilot’s logbook.

Each Young Eagle is also entered into the World’s Largest Logbook housed within the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wis. The logbook records the Young Eagle, the participating pilot, the date of the flight and the aircraft used.



Youngsters who enjoy the program are also encouraged to take a free online pilot training course, Blahut said.