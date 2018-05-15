Zillah boys top Warden

ZILLAH — The Zillah boys baseball team knocked off Warden, 2-0, during district 1A action Saturday.
Zillah’s Drew VanKemseke gave up a single hit, to Warden’s Kaden Skone.
Kamren Hathaway drove in two runs for Zillah, one in the first inning and one in the fifth.
