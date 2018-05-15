Area candidate filings

SUNNYSIDE — Benton County
Assessor – Bill Spencer, R-Richland
Benton, Franklin Superior Court, Judge Position No. 5 – Sam Swanberg of Kennewick
Auditor – Brenda Chilton, R-West Richland
Clerk – Josie Delvin, R-Richland
Commissioner No. 2 – Shon Small, R-Prosser; Lori Sanders, R-Kennewick
Coroner – William Leach, R-Richland
Prosecuting Attorney – Andy Miller, K-Kennewick
Public Utility District, Commissioner Position No. 3 – Tyson Fellman and Barry Bush, both of Kennewick.
Sheriff – Jerry Hatcher, R-Kennewick
Treasurer – Ken Spencer, R-Kennewick
Yakima County
Assessor – Dave Cook, R-Yakima
Auditor – Charles Ross, R-Naches
Clerk – Tracey Slagle, R-Naches
Commissioner District No. 3 – Summer Derry, R-Zillah; Lisa A. Homer, R-Yakima; Norm Childress, R-Grandview; Stephen Changala, R-Yakima
Coroner – Jack B. Hawkins, R-Yakima; James “Jim” Curtice, R-Yakima; Dan Williams, R-Yakima.
District Court Judge Position No. 1 – Kevin M. Roy of Selah
District Court Judge Position No. 2 – Brian Sanderson of Yakima
District Court Judge Position No. 3 – Donald W. Engle of Sunnyside
District Court Judge Position No. 4 – Alfred G. Schweppe of Yakima
Prosecuting Attorney – Joseph A. Brusic, R-Yakima
Sheriff – Dave Simmons, R-Yakima
Treasurer – Ilene Thomson, R-Yakima
Washington State
Legislative District No. 8, Senate – Sharon Raye Brown, R-Kennewick; Ryan Cooper, Liberterian-Kennewick; Matthew J. Bishop, R-Kennewick.
Legislative District No. 8, Representative No. 1 – Phillip R. Lemley, R-Richland; Brad Klipper, R-Kennewick
Legislative District No. 8, Representative No. 2 – Greg McConnell, R-Kennewick; Matt Boenke, R-Kennewick
Legislative District No. 15, Senate – Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside; Bengie Aguilar, D-Sunnyside
Legislative District No. 15, Representative No. 1 – Bruce Chandler, R-Zillah; Jack McEntire, D-Selah
Legislative District No. 15, Representative No. 2 – Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah; David V. Taylor, R-Moxee; A.J. Cooper, D-Selah
Legislative District No. 16, Representative No. 1 – Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser
Legislative District No. 16, Representative No. 2 – Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla
Supreme Court
Justice Position No. 2 -- Susan Owens of Tumwater
Justice Position No. 8 – Steve Gonzalez of Seattle
Justice Position No. 9 – Sheryl Gordon McCloud of Seattle
United States
Congressional District No. 4 – Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Christine Brown, D-Kennewick
Senate – Sam Wright, Human Rights Party-Olympia; Mike Luke, Libertarian-Lynnwood; Clint R. Tannehill, D-Seattle; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Republican; Charlie R. Jackson, I-Anacortes; Jon Butler, I-Edgewood; Mohammed Said, D-Ephrata; Don L. Rivers, D-Seattle; Keith Swank, R-Puyallup; Dave Bryant, R-Bonney Lake; Ron Higgins, R-West Richland; R.C. Smith, R-Vancouver; GoodSpaceGuy, R-Seattle; and Matthew D. Heines, R-Redmond.
