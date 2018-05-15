Fire causes estimated $110,000 loss

— A classic vehicle, garage and trailer were lost in a fire early today, May 15.

At about 4:30 a.m. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 responded to a fire at 1000 Wildwood Road to find a travel trailer and 2-car garage completely engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Kevin Frazier said the fire was threatening the home nearby, as well as a storage shed.

Firefighters jumped into action, knocking down the fire to stop the spread into the home, he said.

“This action limited the damage to the home, which is still in livable condition,” Frazier said.

The remainder of the fire was extinguished by the eight firefighters from three stations responding to the blaze, he said.

Inside the garage, a total loss, was a 1926 Roadster Model T, Frazier said.

The vehicle, garage and travel trailer were a total loss, estimated at $110,000.

Frazier said the fire appears to have originated in or around the travel trailer, which had just been moved, and plugged in as the owners were preparing it for sum-mer.

No one was injured, and the fire was under control by 5 a.m.

The Yakima County Fire Marshal was notified of the incident for investigative purposes, Frazier said.