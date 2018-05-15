Granger dominates 1A tennis Sub-District

— If team titles were awarded at the 1A sub-district tennis tournament, played here May 12 and 14, the Granger Spartans would have claimed two.

But they’ll settle for three of the individual titles, two runner-up spots and three more placings.

“We’re taking eight kids to district,” said an elated coach Alfredo Cardenas, named the South Central Athletic Conference-West’s boys coach of the year.

The district tournament will bring together the top players from the South Central’s West and East sub-districts Friday at Connell.

The top players there will advance to state.

Connell is expected to have a big contingent.

But Granger boys will be favored, and the girls will have a shot at the team title.

The Spartans, who were led by their singles players all year, came up big in doubles play at sub-district.

Kaitlyn Roettger and Sophie Blodgett, who came in as the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 4-seeded Simran Kaur and Sitlali Cortez of Naches, 6-1, 7-5 for the title.

Zillah also qualified its No. 1 girls doubles team of Abbie Myers and Makilie Hernandez.

They beat Vienna Morales and Emily Splawn of LaSalle, 6-2, 6-0, for a shot at third place.

They settled for fourth, falling, 6-4, 6-2, to Talia Johnson and Kelli Bighorn of Goldendale.

In girls singles, Granger got a runner-up finish from Naya Roettger.

She won her semifinal, 6-2, 6-3 over Mechelle Busey of Naches.

She lost the title match to Hanah Singco of LaSalle, 6-0, 6-2.

Anabel Castillo also made the semifinals. She fell to Singco, 6-1, 6-0, and then to Busey, 6-2, 6-3, to finish fourth.

Granger was even more dominant in boys action, winning both titles. The surprise was at doubles.

No. 2-seeded Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton topped Zillah’s No. 1-seeded Payton Whitaker and Brock Ellis, 6-3, 6-1.

Whitaker and Ellis also advanced to district.

Granger took first place in boys singles, but there was no match. Spartan Trennan Slade won by injury default over Spartan Malaki Cumpston. Both advanced to district.

All eight of the Granger players to advance were named to the South Central West all-league team.

Slade, Cumpston, Maya Roettger, Berger, Middleton, Kaitlyn Roettger and Blodgett made the first team. Castillo was named to the second team.

Whitaker and Ellis made the first team for Zillah. Myers and Hernandez were voted to the second team.