Jose Manuel Sandoval, 66, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Sunnyside, died April 21, 2018 in Scottsdale.

He was born June 26, 1952, in Casa Grande, Ariz. , the son of Roberta (Rodriguez) and Francisco Sandoval.

Jose is survived by one son, Daniel Sandoval; twin daughters, Nikki and Leah Sandoval; mother, Roberta Sandoval of Sunnyside, two sisters Virginia Valenzuela of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Maria Riggs of Camas, and one brother, Frank Sandoval of Sunnyside.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco Sandoval, two brothers Reuben Sandoval and Robert Sandoval, one sister, Lydia Munoz.

Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

