Man attempts to elude police with nephew in car

— A local man who attempted to flee police May 11 with his nephew in the vehicle appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, May 14.

Ramon Lopez Jr., 24, tried to evade police when they tried to stop him for a domestic violence report just after midnight, court documents said.

He faces attempted eluding and first-degree driving while license suspended charges.

Officer Nathan Porter was responding to a report of domestic violence at the Blue Moon Bar, 624 E. Edison Ave.

He was informed Lopez left in a 1993 Honda Accord, and Lopez’s nephew was in the backseat, court records show.

Porter spotted the vehicle on Scoon Road, and the vehicle failed to stop at the Van Belle Road intersection, records show.

The vehicle continued north on Scoon Road, traveling at a high rate of speed. The speed of the pursuit reached about 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, records show.

Lopez also drove into on-coming lanes of traffic, “… showing willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public,” Porter said in the narrative submitted to the court.

Lopez stopped the vehicle pursuit at his residence at 3360 Washout Road, and fled on foot, records show.

Officers weren’t able evade police until just before 4:30 in the afternoon, records show.

He was arrested at his home for trying to elude police, as well as an unrelated felony warrant, records show.