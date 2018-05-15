Rematch set for Legislative District No. 15 seat Incumbent Taylor may have to face A.J. Cooper again

— Democrat A.J. Cooper announced May 15 that she will again challenge incumbent David Taylor for state Representative, Position No. 2, in the 15th Legislative District.

She’ll have a big hill to climb if she’s to. He won in 2016 with 60 percent of the vote.

Taylor is ready to go, too. He filed May 14, but will have to win a primary race against Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, to make the general election.

“We’re out working and doing everything we need to do,” Taylor said. “It’s been a great response.”

Last time around, Cooper made it through a crowded Democratic primary to earn her spot on the general election ballot.

She said she is running again because the stakes are simply “too high” to remain on the sidelines.

“I’m worried about what the future will look like for my parents, for my children, for my children’s children,” Cooper said.

These are the same questions that stole sleep two years ago. She drove herself and her supporters to knock on more than 15,000 doors in the final weeks of her campaign.

Cooper credits a scrappy, insurgency-style, grassroots ground campaign for ultimately winning more votes than any other Democrat to ever run for the same office.

“I learned a lot last time,” she said. “I’m building on that experience this time around.”

Taylor noted the previous election was a presidential election year.

“It will be interesting to see how the turnout is,” he said.

Angela Cooper is a former math teacher with a long history of community service. She and her husband, Rodney, live in Selah. They have two children.

Taylor was recognized recently by the Association of Washington Cities and he Association of Washington Business for is efforts in the 2018 session of the Legislature.