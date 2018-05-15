Some races already shaping up Candidate filing continues through Friday

— After three days of candidate filing, only a few races have taken shape for seats in the Lower Yakima Valley.

In Benton County, Republicans Shon Small of Prosser and Lori Sanders of Kennewick have officially filed for the Commission No. 2 seat.

There is also a non-partisan race shaping up for Benton County Public Utility District Commissioner No. 3 between Tyson Fellman and Barry Bush, both of Kennewick.

In Yakima County, the race for Commission Seat No. 3 is hot, with four candidates officially filing already and several more having announced.

As of close of filing Wednesday, Republicans Summer Derrey of Zillah, Norm Childress of Grandview and Lisa A. Homer and Stephen Changala, both of Yakima, had filed.

The race for coroner also garnered two filings, Jack B. Hawkins and James “Jim” Curtice. Both are Yakima Republicans.

Multiple candidates have also filed for legislative seats throughout the area.

In the race for Legislative District No. 8 Senate, Sharon Raye Brown, R-Kennewick, Ryan Cooper, a Kennewick Libertarian and Matthew J. Bishop, R-Kennewick, have all filed.

In the Legislative District No. 8, Representative No. 1 race, Phillip R. Lemley, R-Richland, is challenging incumbent Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick

In Legislative District No. 8, Representative No. 2, Greg McConnell and Matt Boenke have filed. Both are Kennewick Republicans.

Sunnyside has a looming legislative battle officially filed, too.

District No. 15 Senate incumbent Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside; and Bengie Aguilar, D-Sunnyside, will be on the ballot.

Legislative District No. 15, Representative No. 1 incumbent Bruce Chandler, R-Zillah, is being challenged by Jack McEntire, D-Selah.

And in the race for Legislative District No. 15, Representative No. 2, incumbent David Taylor, R-Moxee, faces challengers Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, and A.J. Cooper, D-Selah.

Congressman Dan Newhouse, too, has a race.

The Congressional District No. 4 incumbent Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and challenger Christine Brown, D-Kennewick, have both filed.

There is also a statewide free-for-all shaping up for U.S. Senate, with 14 candidates already having filed.

The only Eastern Washington candidates so far are Mohammed Said, D-Ephrata, and Ron Higgins, R-West Richland.

Filing continues through Friday.

For a complete list of candidates in our area, log onto www.dailysunnews.com.