Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 14

Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5 with brush fire on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Fire extinguished.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to helicopter for Lifeflight transport.

Aid call on Washout Road. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

MAY 15

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Richland hospital.