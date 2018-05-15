Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 14
Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5 with brush fire on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Fire extinguished.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to helicopter for Lifeflight transport.
Aid call on Washout Road. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
MAY 15
Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Richland hospital.
