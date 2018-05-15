Sunnyside taking large contingent to 4A district tack meet

— How effective it will be is the question, of course, but the Sunnyside contingent at the 4A district track and field meet at Eastmont High School will be notable.

The Grizzlies will cover every event, boys and girls, some with as many as five entries.

The competition will be tough, but there are some events in which the Grizzlies could make big noise.

Six Grizzlies have run the 100 meters in fewer than 12 seconds. The best clockings have been 11.32 for Miguel Rivera and 11.52 for Uriel Diaz. Rivera has clocked at 22.55 for 200 meters, and Diaz has done 22.67. There could be a great performance in the 3200. Michael Condie has clocked 9:53.9.

Jose Salazar Suarez, who has a best of 43.01, could threaten in the 300 hurdles.

Because of that stable of speedsters, Sunnyside could excel in the 400 relay. The grouing of Rivera, Diaz, Cole Hazzard and Justin Reyes has clocked 43.88.

Daniel Huizar, 154-1, should compete well in the javelin. Art Fernandez, 20-0, has a shot in the long jump.

On the girls side of the meet, Dallas Borrego, 1:02.36, could represent well in the 400. With a big effort, Lilian Froese-Raihl, 15-4, could shine in the long jump. She has a best of 31-10 ¾ in the triple jump.

All of the Sunnyside entries, and their best marks follow:

Boys 110 Hurdles

Alfredo Rodriguez: 17.35

Enrique Amaro Jasso: 17.22

Boys 100M

Art Fernandez: 11.96

Gabe Oswalt: 11.77

Cole Hazzard: 11.78

Justin Reyes: 11.68

Mike Rivera: 11.32

Uriel Diaz: 11.52

Boys 200M

Art Fernandez: 24.21

Jose Salazar Suarez: 24.81

Uriel Diaz: 22.67

Mike Rivera: 22.55

Gabe Oswalt: 23.82

Boys 800M

Fernando Gudino: 2:16.70

Boys 1600M

Michael Condie: 4:38.68

Boys 3200M

Michael Condie: 9:53.09

Alex Sancehz: 10:48.19

Austin Sandoval: 10:459.59

Boys 300M Hurdles

Alfredo Rodriguez: 43.98

Enrique Amaro-Jasso: 44.03

Jose Salazar Suarez: 43.01

Boys 4x100M Relay

Cole Hazzard, Justin Reyes, Uriel Diaz, Mike Rivera: 43.1.

Boys 4x400M Relay

Gabe Oswalt, Jose Salazar Suarez, Xavier Estrada, Uriel Diaz: 3:41.00.

Boys High Jump

Ben Sanchez: 5’0

Boys Long Jump

Art Fernandez: 20’00

Boys Shot Put

Jose Delgado: 39’02.5

Andrew Gallagher 40’10

Jector Ramirez: 41’06

Boys Discus

Ben Sanchez: 112’10

Daniel Huizar: 118’09

Boys Javelin

Daniel Huizar: 154’01

Girls 100M

Sierra Cavazos: 13.41

Hailey Alvarez: 14.02

Girls 200M

Hailey Alvarez: 30.44

Sierra Cavazos: 27.80

Girls 400M

Dallas Borrego: 102.36

Girls 800M

Dallas Borrego: 2:25.82

Girls 3200 M

Kaylee Condie: 14:03.62

Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez: 13:00.04

Girls 100M Hurdles

Essence Cazares: 18.20

Girls 300M Hurdles

Essence Cazares: 53.47

Briel Newhouse: 50.96

Girls Pole Vault

Eleni Skyles: 7’0

Alex Partch: 9’10

Girls Long Jump

Hailey Alvarez: 13’11

Natalia Naranjo: 14’00.75

Lilian Froese-Raihl: 15’4

Girls Triple Jump

Lilian Froese-Raihl: 31’10.75

Girls Javelin

Evani Verdusco: 86’09