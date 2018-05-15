Teresa “Terri” Young, 57, died May 13, 2018 at the Cottage in the Meadow surrounded by family.

Terri was born May 31, 1960, in Prosser, the daughter of Bernett and Sharon Smith Radach. Growing up, Terri attended many schools, graduating from Evergreen High School in Vancouver in 1980. In 1995, she met her future husband, David Young. They were married in 1997. They would have celebrated 21 years of marriage this July.

They moved back to Sunnyside in 2004.

Terry was a very talented artist - painting, drawing, and crafting were just a few things that she enjoyed doing. She loved to can and garden. She was a very active person, always finding things to keep her busy. She liked the outdoors with family, camping, fishing, and spending time together.

Whenever she could she would go to the Oregon Coast, and visit Seaside. She loved being at the beach.

Terri is survived by her husband of 21 years, David, father, BJ (Gaii) Radach, siblings, Leasa (Charlie) Meyers, Cindy (Mike) Schroeder, Charlene (Tom ) Berg and Nathan (Chriss) Radach, as well as numer-ous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Hagen, her grandparents and her aunt Diane Hagen.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at her sister’s home, 7801 N. Missimer Road, Prosser.

To leave a memory or message for the family, visit www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.