Transient charged for stealing debit and credit cards

— A transient woman faces charges for stealing and using another person’s debit and credit cards at local outlets.

Maribel Rocha Flores, 35, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, May 14, to face a second-degree theft charge.

Police began an investigation into the theft she is accused of on March 31, court records show.

On that date, it is believed Flores used a debit card belonging to Pinon Reyes to purchase DVDs from Safeway and food items from Pepe’s Bakery, records show.

Video footage at Pepe’s was reviewed by Pinon’s wife, a former employee of the shop, and police were alerted, records show.

An officer also viewed the footage, and about an hour later, the Pinon’s wife spotted Flores and a man leaving another business. She called the police, who arrested Flores at the corner of North Sixth Street and North Avenue, records show.

Another credit card theft was reported that day by Dario Almaguer, records show.

He reported unauthorized purchases at a movie machine and Domino’s Pizza made, records show.

The pizza was delivered to Flores at the Town House Motel, records show.