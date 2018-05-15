Two qualify for 2A state golf

PROSSER — Two lower valley 2A golfers have earned a spot in the state tournament next week.
Prosser junior Daniel Fitzgerald and Grandview sophomore Rocco Parrish both finished in the Top 13 at the district tournament over the weekend.
Fitzgerald finished seventh with a score of 82, 40 on the first nine holes and 42 on the last.
Parrish was 11th with a score of 87, scoring 44 on the first nine holes and 43 on the last nine.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment