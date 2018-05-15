Two qualify for 2A state golf

— Two lower valley 2A golfers have earned a spot in the state tournament next week.

Prosser junior Daniel Fitzgerald and Grandview sophomore Rocco Parrish both finished in the Top 13 at the district tournament over the weekend.

Fitzgerald finished seventh with a score of 82, 40 on the first nine holes and 42 on the last.

Parrish was 11th with a score of 87, scoring 44 on the first nine holes and 43 on the last nine.