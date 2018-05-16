Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Monday, May 21, 2018

Kay’s Towing & Recovery

206 N. 1st St., Sunnyside, WA.

Viewing up to 1 hour prior to sale

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 16, 2018

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS