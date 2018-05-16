As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Monday, May 21, 2018
Kay’s Towing & Recovery
206 N. 1st St., Sunnyside, WA.
Viewing up to 1 hour prior to sale
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 16, 2018
