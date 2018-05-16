CITY OF TOPPENISH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Toppenish, Washington, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 35.77, Revised Code of Washington, in-tends to revise the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program for the City of Toppenish as heretofore adopted.

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed revision will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at which time all interested persons may attend and review the said proposed revisions and express their opinions thereon, after which the City Council will make a final determination concerning the proposed revisions.

A Spanish interpreter will be available. The City Council Chambers are handicap accessible. Additional arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs will be made upon receiving twenty-four (24) hour advance notice. Contact Debbie Zabell, Finance Director/City Clerk at (509) 865-2080 for assistance.

/s/Debbie Zabell, CMC, Finance Director/City Clerk

Debbie Zabell, CMC, Directora de Finanzas/Empleada de la Ciudad

CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH

AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PUBLICA

Programa de mejoramiento del Transporte de (calles) comprensivo de 6 años

Se da aviso por el presente que el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Toppenish, Washington, de conformidad con las disposiciones del capÍtulo 35.77, el código revisado por Washington tiene la intención de revisar el Programa de mejoramiento del Transporte Comprensivo de Toppenish como hasta hoy ha sido adoptado.

Se da aviso que se celebrara una audiencia pública sobre la revisión propuesta en las salas del consejo de la ciudad en ayuntamiento, a las 7:00 p.m. el martes, Mayo 29, 2018, en momento en que todas las personas interesadas pueden asistir y revisar dichas revisiones propuestas y expresar sus opiniones al respecto, luego de lo cual el Concejo Municipal tomara una decisión final sobre las revisiones propuesta.

Un intrprete en español estará disponible. Las cámaras del ayuntamiento son accesibles para discapacitados. Los arreglos adicionales para acomodar razonablemente las necesidades especiales se harán al recibir notificación previa de (24) horas. ComunÍquese con Debbie Zabell, Direc-tora de Finanzas/Secretaria Municipal al (509)865-2080 para obtener ayuda.

/s/Debbie Zabell, CMC, Directora de Finanzas/Empleada de la Ciudad

