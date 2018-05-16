As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Mabton School District Board of Directors
Community Meeting - Meet and Greet
New Superintendent Joseph Castilleja
May 22, 2018 6:00 PM
Learning Center - Artz Fox Elementary School
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 16 and 18, 2018
