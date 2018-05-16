New roundabout prompts I-82 on-ramp closure Motorists will see detour in the Queensgate area

— The eastbound Interstate 82 on-ramp at Queensgate will be closed to traffic this weekend as crews build a detour as part of the project to improve the interchange.

The on-ramp will close at 10 p.m. Friday, May 18, and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, May 21, state Department of Transportation officials said.

Signs and message boards will direct traffic to the detour onto Columbia Park Trail to state Highway 240, officials said, noting a flagger will be at the interchange

The closure comes as crews begin replacing the existing traffic signal with a roundabout, re-align and add eastbound on- and off-ramp lanes, install new drainage and construct a new shared use path, officials said.

Access to Queensgate businesses will remain open, officials said.