Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MAY 15
Suspicious activity on Victoria Circle.
Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.
Informational call on West Second Street.
Informational call on Vista Drive.
Assist agency on Cherry Lane.
Civil matter at West Wine Country road and Wilson Highway.
Wanted person at West Wine Country Road and Wilson Highway.
Parking problem on Crescent Drive.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on Division Street.
Parking problem on West Second Street.
Parking problem on West Second Street.
Parking problem on West Second Street.
Parking problem on Wilson Highway.
Weapon offense on Cherry Lane.
Assist agency on South Euclid Road.
Domestic call on Pleasant Avenue.
Domestic call on Grandridge Road.
Domestic call on Pleasant Avenue.
GRANGER POLICE
MAY 15
Assault on West First Street.
MAY 16
Business alarm on E Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
MAY 15
Harassment on C Street.
Animal noise on Sixth Avenue.
Welfare check on Sixth Avenue.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MAY 15
Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.
Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.
Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.
Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.
Assault on Cemetery Road.
Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.
Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.
Trespassing on South Sixth Street.
Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Theft on South First Street.
Business alarm on South Sixth Street.
Animal problem on South 15th Street.
Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.
Disorderly conduct on South Ninth Street.
Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.
Traffic stop on South Seventh Street.
Suspicious activity at Walnut Avenue and Woods Road.
Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.
Theft on McClain Drive.
Welfare check on South Sixth Street.
Informational call on Orchard Drive.
Theft on West Maple Avenue.
Theft on West South Hill Road.
Recovered stolen property on North Meyers Road, Toppenish.
Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.
Vehicle theft on East Harrison Avenue.
Theft on South Sixth Street.
Non-injury crash at East Lincoln Avenue and South Ninth Street.
Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.
Suspicious activity on Roosevelt Court.
Overdose on West South Hill Road.
Suspicious activity on Gap Road, Outlook.
MAY 16
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.
Parking problem on Thill Avenue.
Parking problem on Thill Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
MAY 15
Informational call on South Camas Avenue.
Informational call on South Kateri Lane.
Court order violation on East Second Street.
Runaway juvenile on NW Manor Road.
Sex crime on Tieton Drive.
Suspicious activity on West Third Street.
Malicious mischief on South Simcoe Avenue.
MAY 16
Vehicle prowl on West Ninth Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MAY 15
Non-injury crash at Marion Drain and Ashue roads, Toppenish.
Residential alarm on Glade Road, Mabton.
Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Unwanted guest on Willow Tree Lane, Toppenish.
Informational call on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.
Recovered stolen property on North Meyers Road, Toppenish.
Residential alarm on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.
Livestock incident at Alexander and Sunnyside Mabton roads, Sunnyside.
Runaway juvenile on Lateral A Road, Wapato.
Welfare check on Gap Road, Outlook.
Suspicious activity at Phillips and North Fordyce roads, Outlook.
Malicious mischief on Old McCoy Road, Toppenish.
Burglary on Washout Road, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Beam Road, Zillah.
Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.
Runaway juvenile on NW Manor Road, Wapato.
Injury crash on South Euclid Road, Grandview.
Illegal dumping on Marion Drain Road, Toppenish.
Welfare check on Forsell Road, Grandview.
Resident dispute on East Allen Road, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Domestic call on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.
Suspicious activity on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.
Suspicious activity on Gap Road, Outlook.
Suspicious activity on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.
Domestic call on Waneta Road, Grandview.
MAY 16
Juvenile problem on Aster Lane, Wapato.
Domestic call on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.
Assist agency at Alexander and Sunnyside Mabton roads, Sunnyside.
Suspicious activity at Blaine and Orchardvale roads, Wapato.
Assault on South Toppenish Avenue, Toppenish.
Assist agency at South Toppenish Road and South Division Street, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.
Vehicle prowl on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.
Vehicle prowl on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
ZILLAH POLICE
MAY 15
Wanted person on Seventh Street.
Assist agency on North Meyers Road.
Theft on First Avenue.
Civil matter on Cutler Way.
Assist agency on West First Street, Granger.
MAY 16
Assist agency on South Toppenish Avenue, Toppenish.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment