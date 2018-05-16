Seneca Foods LLC,1525 South 4th Street Sunnyside Wa. 98944 is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology's NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, known as Seneca located at 1525 South 4th Street in Sunnyside. Activities requiring permit modification include; installing infiltration system, requesting extension of level 2 corrective action.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to: Washington Dept. of Ecology Water Quality Program - Industrial Stormwater PO Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696

