Sheriff's office: Narcan helps save opiod user

— When the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office used a dose of Narcan on a drug overdose victim on May 15, everyone at the department knew acquiring Narcan the right thing to do.

The Narcan worked, the victim was saved and deputies went home happy that night.

“If (the problem) is an opioid, it starts to reverse the effects immediately,” Chief Criminal Deputy Robert Udell said.

Udell is sure just about everyone in law enforcement has lost an overdose victim. Now, there is less reason for that to happen in Yakima County.

“It’s kind of fun to have some good news, for a change,” Udell said.

He said the Sheriff’s Office has enough Narcan it can share with 10 other agencies. His department acquired more than 400 doses.

According to Udell, the Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $17,000 grant from the Northwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking area, through Educational Services District 105.



The grant allowed the Sheriff’s Office to buy enough Narcan to equip all the deputies, plus several area law enforcement agencies and fire departments.



“The current opioid crisis in this country has led to a dramatic increase in overdose deaths, and the Narcan deployment by the Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies is a very positive move to help stem the tragedy,” Udell said.



High Intensity funds a variety of methods to alleviate the illegal drug problem (examples: enforcement, education, treatment), and providing funds for Narcan is one of those. High Intensity is federally funded.

Narcan comes in the form of a nasal spray. You just squirt the spray into the victim’s nose.

“Many times we’re the first ones there, before the fire department,” Udell said. “Now we can deal with the patient right away.”