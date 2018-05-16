Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018

MAY 15

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on E Street, Outlook. No transport.

Aid call on Rainier Court. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Decatur Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. No transport.

MAY 16

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS