Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 15
Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on E Street, Outlook. No transport.
Aid call on Rainier Court. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Decatur Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. No transport.
MAY 16
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
