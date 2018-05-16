Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

May 3, 2018

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Felix Garza, DOB 02/10/60, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Jose Luis Avalos, DOB 06/01/50, dangerous dog.

Sergio Hurtado Jr., DOB 04/12/98, third-degree driving while license suspended.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Carlos Chavez, DOB 06/12/97, marijuana possession. Dismissed, met conditions.

Min Sun Jeong, DOB 11/30/94, reckless driving. Dismissed, met conditions.

Cristal Barbara Salud Flores, DOB 05/17/97, first-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed, met conditions.

Rachael L. Wehrer, DOB 11/12/72, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.

Jesus Yanez III, DOB 05/15/94, carrying a concealed weapon without permit, intoxicated person in a liquor establishment with a weapon and displaying weapon. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Martin Fuentes Hernandez, DOB 10/22/85, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and vehicle operator refused to comply with police. Dismissed.

BENCH WARRANTS

Irak Brambila, DOB 07/25/95, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Adan Sanchez Cisneros, DOB 10/19/76, disorderly conduct.

Judge Steven Michels

May 8, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Delfinlo Callejas Morgado, DOB 11/05/47, no valid operator’s license; amended to no valid operator’s license citation. $550 fine.

Eleuterio Banderas Ortiz, DOB 04/18/73, no valid operator’s license; amended to no valid operator’s license citation. $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Mario H. Alvarez Manzo, DOB 11/26/01, material, sign or poster covering vehicle windows. $136 fine. No driver’s license on person. Dismissed. Intermediate license violation. $136 fine.

Janet Irene Benitez Roman, DOB 06/08/91, use of a personal electronic device while driving. $136 fine.

Ma Del Carmen Chavez Mendoza, DOB 07/16/78, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Olga Daniel, DOB 08/06/53, failure to wear a seatbelt. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Omar Gomez Barrios, DOB 02/11/87, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Sierra E. Guajardo, DOB 04/20/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Sergio Hurtado Jr., DOB 04/12/98, second-degree negligent driving. $100 fine. Defective exhaust. $100 fine.

Oseas Isaiah Lara, DOB 06/03/98, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Passing in a no passing zone. $136 fine.

Juan Ramon Magallan Jr., DOB 12/29/75, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Norma A. Parra Garcia, DOB 10/03/86, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to yield the right of way. $187 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.

Francisco Javier B. Perez, DOB 07/06/74, speeding 16 mph over the limit. $207 fine.

Jorge Alberto Silva Jr., DOB 06/11/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Two or more stop lamps required. $136 fine.

Hernando Torres Michel, DOB 12/19/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Edgar Delgado, DOB 03/19/83, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.

Maria Elena Canseco, DOB 08/23/94, no splash aprons and/or fenders on vehicle. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine. Signals required. $136 fine.

Edgar Omar Rodriguez, DOB 04/19/84, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $156 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Eleuterio Banderas Ortiz, DOB 04/18/73, speeding 16 mph over the limit. $207 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Jorge Luis Vasquez, DOB 01/23/95, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $166 fine.

DISMISSALS

Erik Gutierrez, DOB 07/30/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Sergio Hurtado Jr., DOB 04/12/98, defective tail lamps.

Sergio Hurtado Jr., DOB 04/12/98, no driver’s license on person and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Bernardo Andres Enriquez, DOB 12/04/95, reckless endangerment.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Sergio Ceja, DOB 11/04/84, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Bernardo Andres Enriquez, DOB 12/04/95, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,287.10 fine.

BENCH WARRANTS

Maria Elena Conseco, DOB 08/23/94, no valid operator’s license.

Edgar Omar Rodriguez, DOB 04/19/84, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jorge Luis Vasquez, DOB 01/23/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.