IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

Case No.: 17-2-04031-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 1998-8 ,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE G. MORROW; THE ESTATE OF SHARON MORROW AKA SHARON L. MORROW; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BOBBIE G. MORROW; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHARON MORROW AKA SHARON L. MORROW; ROBERT MORROW; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; YAKIMA COUNTY CREDIT SERVICES; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN IN POSSESSION OF OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

To: THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE G. MORROW; THE ESTATE OF SHARON MORROW AKA SHARON L. MORROW; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BOBBIE G. MORROW; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHARON MORROW AKA SHARON L. MORROW; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN IN POSSESSION OF OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 16th day of May, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 1998-8 , and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 375 E Gleed Rd, Naches, WA 98937, Yakima County, Washington as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: May 11, 2018

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Matthew G. Stamper

_ Wendy Walter WSBA No. 33809

_ Bryan Kidder WSBA No. 43004

x Matthew Stamper WSBA No. 46685

_ Joseph McCormick WSBA No. 48883

_ David Swartley WSBA No. 51732

_ Rhiannon Funke WSBA No. 52227

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2018