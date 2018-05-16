SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 18-5-00167-39

SUMMONS/NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING TO TERMINATE

PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(Clerk's Action Required Friday, June 15, 2018 @ 3:00 p.m.)

In Re an Adoptive Child for

BABY BOY A.,

a person under the age of eighteen.

TO: JOHN DOE, Alleged Birth Father and Any Other Alleged Birth Fathers

A PETITION has been filed praying that your parent and child relationship, if any, with the below-described infant Child be terminated. Said Child was conceived by the Birth Mother, T. A. and the Alleged Birth Father and Any Other Alleged Birth Fathers, on or about August 3, 2017, in or about Sunnyside, Yakima County, Washington. Said Child was born on May 10, 2018 in Sunnyside, Washington.

YOU HAVE a right to file a claim of paternity under RCW Chapter 26.26, or to file a direct responsive pleading to the Petition. You may be entitled to blood tests; to a trial on the issues including paternity, custody. You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent, the Court will appoint an attorney for you.

FAILURE to respond to the Summons/Notice within thirty (30) days of the first day of any publication of this Notice, will result in termination of your parent/child relationship. One method of filing/serving your response is to send it by certified mail to the Court and attorney addressed below.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED/NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018, at the hour of 3:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Court, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, Washington 98902, where you may show cause why the parent/child relationship should not be terminated. In the event that at the time of the hearing set forth above, less than thirty (30) days have occurred since notice of this hearing was given, the hearing shall be automatically continued to Friday, July 6, 2018 at the hour of 3:00 p.m. without further notice at the courtroom of the Juvenile Court.

WITNESS the Honorable Michael G. McCarthy, Judge of the said Superior Court, and the seal of said Court hereto affixed this 11th day of May, 2018.

JANELLE RIDDLE, Clerk of Court

By Crystal Schmidt Deputy Clerk

File Response with Court and

Serve Response On:

MARCUS J. FRY, WSBA #33653

Attorney for Adoptive Petitioners

222 North 3rd Street

P.O. Box 1689

Yakima, WA 98907

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 16, 23 and 30, 2018