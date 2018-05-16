SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CHELAN COUNTY
Case No.: 18-4-00092-2
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
In the Matter of
the Estate of:
BRUCE ANTHONY CARLSON,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication:
May 2, 2018
Personal Representative: Troy Carlson
Attorney for Personal Representative: Craig Larsen
Address for Mailing or Service: 27 Harrison St
Wenatchee WA 98801
Court of Probate proceedings and cause number:
Chelan County Superior Court
Case #18-4-00092-2
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 2, 9 and 16, 2018
