IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 16-2-02437-39

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIS AND DEVISEES OF MIKE MADERA; GLORIA VILLALOBOS; MARY LONGORIA; ROSA L. LEE AKA ROSA LONGORIA; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), UNKNOWN HEIS AND DEVISEES OF MIKE MADERA; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 13 N. RANGE 18 E.W.M; EXCEPT THE NORTH 596.7 FEET THEREOF CONVEYED TO YAKIMA COUNTY FOR PUBLIC ROAD; AND EXCEPT THE SOUTH 2 FEET THEREOF.

Tax Parcel No. 181314-32030

and commonly known as: 801 & 801 ½ N 32nd Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 29th day of June, 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $143,715.92 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 4th day of May, 2018. BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2540

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2018