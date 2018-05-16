SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1.JERRY ALLEN DAUENHAUER, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in NAIDALYNN RENEE ASHLEY, dob 06/23/17, dependency petition #18-7-00133-39 filed 02/26/18 (natural mother Hayleymarie Renee Ashley); and
2.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ALEXZANDER FIDEL DELGADO, dob 01/11/18, dependency petition #18-7-00033-39 filed 01/19/18 (natural mother Carmen Delgado); and
3.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ROMEO IVAN MORALES, dob 02/20/14, dependency petition #18-7-00178-39 filed 03/16/18 (natural mother Tiffany Nicole Jimenez); and
4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in GIOVANNI GABRIEL MORALES, dob 01/12/15, dependency petition #18-7-00179-39 filed 03/16/18 (natural mother Tiffany Nicole Jimenez); and
5.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ASAIAH FAYE VALDEZ, dob 06/15/16, dependency petition #17-7-00517-39 filed 12/13/17 (natural mother Monique Marie Sweowat-Valdez); and
6.MARCOS, Alleged Father of ALEXIS BALDOVINOS, dob 03/26/18, dependency petition #18-7-00254-39 filed 03/28/18 (natural mother Erica Baldovinos); and
7.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in NASIAH MARIA AMADOR GARZA, dob 02/22/15, dependency petition #18-7-00273-39 filed 04/10/18, amended petition filed 04/13/18 (natural mother Jazmin Amador).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING. THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.030(6). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx. DATED this 8th day of May, 2018.
Janelle Riddle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 9, 16 and 23, 2018
