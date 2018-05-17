Ozuna sought in Wapato homicide case

— Yakima County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information leading to the whereabouts of Jacob Ozuna, 36.

He is believed responsible for the May 10 shooting death of Dario Alvarado III, 35, of Toppenish.

A $1 million warrant for Ozuna has been issued. He faces first-degree murder, two counts first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a weapon charges.

The Department of Corrections has also issued an escape from community custody warrant. He was on probation for a first-degree domestic violence burglary conviction related to an October 2016 incident. In that incident, he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted another per-son with a crowbar, records show.

Deputies and officers from both the Wapato and Yakama Tribal Police responded to the shooting scene in the 100 block of Winaway Road at about 6 p.m.

Alvarado was struggling to breathe and succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

He’d been having a party in anticipation of moving to the other side of the state, Schilperoort said.

Prior to entering the home where the party was taking place, Alvarado returned to the driveway where an altercation between him and Ozuna took place, Schilperoort said.

“Ozuna pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the area of the face,” Schilperoort said.

Alvarado tried to hide behind a vehicle in which there were two people, but Ozuna continued to fire at him. The driver, fearing being shot, drove away, and left Alvarado exposed to Ozuna’s gunfire, Schilperoort said.

Ozuna grabbed a second handgun from his vehicle, continuing to fire at Alvarado, Schilperoort said.

Ozuna’s vehicle was found in an orchard about 6 miles from the scene about two hours after the crime was reported, Schilperoort said.

Ozuna is a documented gang member, known as “Kapone,” Schilperoort said.

He stands at 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and has been known to shave his head. He has tattoos on his face, chest, neck and arms, Schilperoort said. Many of the tattoos identify him as a gang member.

Ozuna is a six-time convicted felon, including convictions for burglary, theft, escape, taking a motor vehicle without permission and violating a domestic violence protection order.

Detectives believe he may be in the presence of a wanted female, Mikeyla A. Polk, 20. She is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair, and is wanted by Yakima Police for a misdemeanor minor in possession/consumption charge.

Ozuna is believed armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts is urged to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-575-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.