Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 16

Residential alarm on Elm Street.

Parking problem on East Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Division Street.

Traffic hazard at West Wine Country and North Euclid roads.

Animal problem on Stassen Way.

Assist agency on East Fifth Street.

Domestic call on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on West Fourth Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Welfare check on Avenue F.

Parking problem on Euclid Road.

Emergency on West Fifth Street.

MAY 17

Suspicious activity at West Fifth Street and Avenue J.

Traffic hazard at West Wine Country Road and Higgins Way.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 16

Obstrucing at Main and West First streets.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 16

Malicious mischief on South Street.

Animal problem on Sixth Avenue.

Found property on B Street.

Animal problem on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 16

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Animal problem on South Fourth Street.

Warrant service on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforcement on South Seventh Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on South 10th Street.

Attempt to locate on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Columbia Avenue.

Domestic call on Tacoma Avenue.

Drugs on South 16th Street.

Assist agency on West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Columbia and South Buena Vista avenues.

Suspicious activity on Columbia Avenue.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem at North Avenue and Woods Road.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Loitering on Waneta Road.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on South Buena Vista Avenue.

Wanted person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on East Jackson Avenue.

Fraud on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on McClain Drive.

MAY 17

Suspicious activity on East Edison Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop at North Avenue and Victory Way.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 16

Vehicle prowl on South Park Drive.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Malicious mischief on South Wasco Avenue.

Found property on West First Street.

Theft on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 16

Vehicle prowl on Kiamiakin Avenue, Wapato.

Vehicle prowl on Kamiakin Avenue, Wapato.

Resident assist on Wierman Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Germantown Road, Toppenish.

Civil matter on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Trespassing on Old McCoy Road, Toppenish.

Traffic stop at Fort and South Oldenway roads, Toppenish.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Riggins Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Burglary on Fort Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Granholm Road, Wapato.

Illegal dumping on Hanks Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Wanted person on North Elm Street, Toppenish.

Domestic call on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Informational call on West First Street, Wapato.

MAY 17

Recovered stolen property on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Burglary on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 16

Business alarm on First Avenue.

Informational call on Seventh Street.

Court order violation on Second Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Westwind Drive.

Assist agency on West First Avenue.

Assist agency on South G Street, Toppenish.

MAY 17

Trespassing on Vintage Valley Parkway.