Another bomb scare

— A suspicious item left in the parking lot of a local business was determined not a bomb in the early morning hours of May 18.

Police were alerted to the object in the 300 block of Chardonnay Avenue, in front of Domino’s Pizza, just before 11 p.m. May 17.

A glass jar containing an unknown liquid was encased within another glass jar, Public Information Officer Mark Cole said.

Not knowing whether the container was an explosive, police called in the Richland Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and closed Chardonnay to any traffic, he said.

Businesses in the area were empty at the time, so there weren’t any evacuations, Cole said.

A thermal imager was used by the Richland unit to see if the jars were emitting unusual heat, he said.

A Hanford Patrol Explosive K-9 Unit was also used to check the item, Cole said.

Neither unit detected explosives, he said.

Richland Lt. Chris Lee said samples of the liquid were not taken before the explosives unit from his department completed a render safe detonation at the scene.

“It appeared that individual(s) disguised the item to look similar to an explosive device,” Cole said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We have no suspects at this time,” Cole said.

He urges anyone with in-formation to contact the Police Department at 509-786-2112 or crimetips@prosser.wa.us.

This is the second time in three months police have utilized the assistance of the Richland and Hanford explosive units.

Feb. 27, the explosives unit was called for a device found in a parking lot at the High School.

The device was “wrapped in black tape” looking like it had “some kind of fuse attached to it,” Cole said that morning.

The Richland Explosive Ordinance Unit determined the device was a “small explosive,” and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.