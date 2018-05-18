CITY OF ZILLAH
Summary of Ordinances adopted May 7, 2018
ORDINANCE NO. 1464
ORDINANCE ADOPTING CHAPTER 13.22 OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED FATS, OIL AND GREASE (FOG) CONTROL PLANS
Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953
/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
May 18, 2018
