CITY OF ZILLAH

As of Friday, May 18, 2018

Summary of Ordinances adopted May 7, 2018

ORDINANCE NO. 1464

ORDINANCE ADOPTING CHAPTER 13.22 OF THE ZILLAH MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED FATS, OIL AND GREASE (FOG) CONTROL PLANS

Upon request a full text of the ordinance will be mailed and is also available at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953

/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 18, 2018

