Fire station burglarized

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary of Yakima County Fire District No. 5’s station 16.

Just before noon May 17, firefighters arriving at the station on South Satus Road discovered multiple pieces of equipment was stolen. The equipment is valued between $35,000 and $40,000, Deputy Chief Joel Byam of the fire district said.

Stolen in the burglary were two new self-contained breathing apparatus, a generator, a chainsaw, air lifting bags and a tool box, as well as protective clothing worn by firefighters responding to emergencies, he said.

“All items are engraved, labeled or written ‘Yakima County Fire District 5’ or ‘YCFD5’,” Byam said.

The fire district and sheriff’s office are urging any-one with information regarding the recovery of the equipment and/or persons responsible for the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980 or the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

“Some of the missing items are very unique, and the general public should not have these things in their possession,” Byam said.

The fire district has shifted equipment to ensure there is no impact to the area served by the station, he said.