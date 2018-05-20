Journalists are often activists

— I’ve never thought of myself as an activist. But last night that changed during the Full Contact Activism Tour.

I had a personal invitation from initiative guru Tim Eyman to come to one of the stops in Yakima and see first-hand how his tour is going.

Tim, as you likely know, was responsible for the $30 car tab measures that were introduced in 1998, 1999 and more recent years. (Full disclosure — I still have my I-695 T-shirt from 1999, when the measure first passed with overwhelming support of the public.)

Tim, a Yakima native, chuckled at the thought that a journalist had one of those historic — for him, maybe nostalgic — shirts. You see, very few people outside of his inner circle (of which I was not) received one. I think I got mine working on a supportive editorial on the measure.

Prior to the program, we sat down for a while at Santiago’s Gourmet Mexican Restaurant to chat about what each other is doing. Not so ironically, Tim was already there when I arrived. He was wearing a day-glow orange shirt sporting a new $30 tab message.

We talked about him loaning $500,000 of his own money toward the effort to get the petition drive — and a repeal of all tab taxes and fees above $30 — off the ground.

During our time at the restaurant, Tim likened journalists to himself — an activist. He explained that in his view, all journalists are activists, noting that as government watchdogs, its newspapers that often call for change.

His comments were very apropos. Last year, it was newspapers that led the charge that prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to veto a bill state House and Senate leaders were trying to slip through to exempt themselves and their caucuses from public records laws.

And already this year, it’s newspapers like ours that have already editorialized in support of Initiative 1608. That measure would require all collective bargaining with public employees to be open to the public.

Those are just two very recent examples. But there are many, many more.

We laughed about it a bit before heading over to the Full Contact Activism program at Howard Johnson Hotel.

About 30 people turned out for the program. The audience was a whose who of 2018 politics in the Lower Yakima Valley.

There were county commission and sheriff candidates. And former Zillah Mayor Gary Clark was there, too.

The age of attendees ranged from 11 to ... I better not guess how old some of the folks were. But age didn’t matter, young and old alike soaked up the information from Eyman and tour partner Glen Morgan, a property rights advocate from the westside.

The duo had kind of a tag-team format, stepping in and out of the ring about every 10 minutes. The program was serious, yet fun. Tim even passed around a collection of editorial cartoons depicting him as evil incarnate over the $30 tab and other initiatives.

And while Tim used the platform to stump a little bit for his new $30 tab measure, the program was really about encouraging people to step up and be activists on whatever cause concerns them.

Both he and Glen tossed in a few witty lines, with Glen pointing out that the “future belongs to those who show up.” He couldn’t have been more right.

Glen told the audience that you can’t battle government financially, as government employees will continually go to the well containing tax dollars.

Instead, he told event-goers to be creative. Fight government overreach early and often. Challenge ballot titles. Initiative robocalls and tackle bureaucrats head-on with innovation.

For his part, Tim said it’ll also take tenacity and perseverance. He ought to know, he’s gone to the initiative well for the past 21 years winning a few battles, but losing most.

But in losing, Tim said the public still wins.

Looking back at the $30 car tab issue alone, Tim said he’s saved taxpayers $30 billion since the measure passed. How many other people anywhere in the U.S. can say that truthfully?

Looking back on the event, though, I found myself thinking about activism and journalism, and how they intertwine or separate.

I never set out on this path to be an activist.

I enjoyed journalism from Day 1 on the job. I enjoyed helping people understand where their money goes when government takes it. But now, thanks to Tim, I see journalism in a slightly different light.

Now, I see journalism can often be activism, and as a result, a full-contact sport.

— Roger Harnack is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.

