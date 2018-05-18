Prosser Police Calls

MAY 4

Noise complaint received in the 800 block of Seventh Street, report of barking dogs. Responding Officer drove through the area and observed two dogs in a kennel. One dog barked briefly, but then stopped. Officer drove by again and no other barking was heard.

Traffic Stop on Interstate 82 at mile post 80. Driver was found to have an active warrant and to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Officers received a request for a welfare check in the area of Fifth Street and Stacy Avenue. Reporting Party advised of an adult female who had just urinated next to a business. RP stated the female was stumbling and heading North on Sixth Street. Responding Officer contacted the female who appeared to be under the influence. The female was warned she could not urinate in public and advised if it happened again, she would be cited for the violation.

Vehicle prowl report received in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue. Reporting Party advised his vehicle had been entered on 05/02/2018 and items had been rummaged through. RP stated the only item that appeared to be missing was his sons backpack containing school items.

Report of a phone scam received in the 2100 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised she had received a phone call from a male who identified himself as Peter Rodgers. The male said he was from Publishing Clearing House and stated the RP had won a large sum of money. RP called Publishers Clearing House and verified the call was a scam. RP wanted to report the call to alert others of the scam.

Traffic stop in the area of Fifth St. and Meade Avenue. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended and received an infraction for Fail to Wear Safety Belt.

Officers assisted West Benton Fire Rescue with a residential fire report in the 200 block of North Old Inland Empire Highway. Reporting Party advised of a scorch mark just above the TV and wanted to have it checked out to make sure there wasn’t a fire hazard.

Officers assisted EMS with a male having a medical issue at the City Park in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. Male was transported to the Prosser hospital for evaluation.

Officers received a report of a verbal domestic violence argument in the 400 block of North River Road. It was reported that two females were yelling and slapping each other. Officers made contact with parties involved who all stated it was a verbal only argument and agreed to separate.

Officers responded to the area of Fifth Street and Meade Avenue. for a report of a juvenile in the area who appeared to be inebriated or high. Officers responded to the area and the juvenile male began to run from them. Officers pursued the male on foot. At one point the male tripped and fell and was apprehended. After investigation, it was determined that the juvenile was involved with multiple vehicle prowls in the area. After executing a search warrant, the male was found in possession of various stolen items including two firearms. The juvenile male was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of stolen firearms, possession of stolen property, minor consuming alcohol, obstruction and making false statements.

MAY 5

Officer assisted with a civil child custody issue. All parties were advised the issue needed to be handled through family court. City of Prosser Police Department

Animal complaint received in the 800 block of Sixth Street. Reporting Party advised his dogs were attacked by the neighbor’s dogs while they were out for a walk. RP stated this has happened in the past as well, but that they had not reported it. Responding Officer attempted to contact the owner but was unsuccessful. Information was passed on to Animal Control for follow up.

Officers received a request for a welfare check in the 400 block of Petra Avenue. It was reported there was a male who was behaving strangely, including being naked in a storage closet. Officers contacted the male whose behavior and speech was erratic. Information was referred to Adult Protective Services so they may do an evaluation and get the male assistance.

Suspicious activity reported in the 800 block of Brown Street. Reporting party advised a vehicle was circling the block, pulled into their driveway and then parked in front of their neighbor’s residence. Officers checked the area and did not observe anything suspicious. A male and female were seen talking near a legally parked vehicle.

Officers received a request for a welfare check in the 900 block of Concord Way. Reporting party requested officers to check on a friend who lives in the area and recently lost their job. RP did not want to report them as a missing person until the morning if they had not made contact yet. The person was later located.

MAY 6

Noise complaint received in the 300 block of Casi Court. Loud music reported in the area. Responding officer made contact with a residence and individuals were advised to keep the noise down.

Suspicious activity reported in the area of Sixth Street and Yakima Avenue. Reporting party stated they were walking past a house that was supposed to be vacant. RP observed a window open and heard noises coming from inside. Responding Officer gained entry into the house and found it empty and did not observe anything suspicious.

Officers received a report of a verbal disturbance in the 200 block of Evans Avenue. Reporting party advised her ex-boyfriend was at the location and trying to leave with her property. Officers contacted a male and female who advised they were having a verbal only argument. Male half agreed to leave for the day. Female stated she was City of Prosser Police Department.

MAY 7

Officers received a report of burglary in the 1900 block of Highland Drive. Officers contacted the victim who advised he had been asleep when he heard a knock on the door. He stated he ignored the knock and fell back asleep. Shortly after, he was awoken by a male standing in the residence. The victim stated the male was his girlfriend’s estranged husband. The male stated he needed to speak with the victim and they proceeded to have a conversation regarding the female and her child. After the conversation was over the male shook the victim’s hand and exited the residence. Responding Officer did not find any indication of forced entry and was advised that the door may have been left unlocked. The victim stated he did not feel threatened by the male, but thought it was strange that he would walk into the house. The male was trespassed from the residence upon the female’s request.

Theft of mail report received in the 900 block of Market Street. Reporting party advised someone had stolen a package from her residence. RP stated she had already reported the incident on 05/04/18 as an extra patrol request, but now wished to report the theft. RP was advised to come back and speak with the Officer that took the initial report once he was back on duty. RP advised she would consider it.

MAY 8

Officers received a report of a burglary in the 400 block of Petra Avenue. Responding officer contacted individuals and the onsite manager and determined they were helping clean up an apartment of a resident who is moving.

Theft report received in the 800 block of Main Street. Reporting Party advised their trailer hitch had been stolen. RP later advised their hitch had not been stolen, but that a family member had borrowed it without asking.

Officers received a theft report in the 1800 block of Highland Drive. Reporting party advised his granddaughter’s bicycle had been stolen. The bicycle was described as a blue, two toned mountain style bike.

Identity theft report received in the 1000 block of Margaret Street. Reporting Party advised her identity had been stolen. She stated she was alerted by the IRS that someone had used her social security number to obtain employment.

Non-injury accident reported in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting party advised he had backed the edge of his tire into a trailer. The involved parties had already exchanged information.

Report of a hit-and-run received in the 100 block of Merlot Drive. Reporting party stated he was legally parked in the Ameristar parking lot and located in the sleeper portion of his semi when he heard and felt something hitting against his semi. RP looked out and noticed a maroon pickup towing a trailer speeding off. Responding officers observed and photographed the damage done to the left front quarter panel. The suspect vehicle was not located.

Theft report received in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue. Reporting Party advised his daughter had left her cell phone on a bench while assisting with a track and field event at the High School. When she came back to retrieve it, she found it had been stolen. The phone was described as an iPhone 7, rose gold in color with a pink Otter Box case.

Officers responded to a report of a physical domestic assault in progress in the 100 block of Spruce Avenue. While en route, Officers were advised the suspect was threatening to use a knife on the victim. Officers along with Benton County Deputies arrived on scene and could hear a male and female arguing from inside the residence. Officers entered the home through the front door and placed the male in cuffs. The female victim was contacted, and she advised that the male who does not live at the residence had arrived and crawled through a window when she refused to let him in. The victim stated the male proceeded to choke her, grab her hair and strike her in the face while telling her he was going to cut her hair off. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for charges of residential burglary domestic violence and second-degree assault domestic violence.

MAY 9

Officers received a report of theft in the 900 block of Alexander Court. Reporting party stated that when they turned on their vehicle they noticed the check engine light was on. After inspection, they noticed the gas cap was missing from the vehicle. RP believed someone was trying to siphon gas from their vehicle. They also advised that someone had stolen the battery from the vehicle about a month prior, but they had not reported it.

Burglary report received in the 800 block of Court Street. Reporting party advised sometime between Sunday and Tuesday morning someone had broken into the residence. Multiple items were reported as stolen to include Bluetooth speakers, and various power tools.

Traffic stop in the area of West North River Road and Petra Avenue. Passenger was observed to not be wearing their seatbelt. The vehicle was pulled over. The passenger was contacted and found to have seven active warrants. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County jail on the warrants.

Animal complaint received in the 800 block of Main Street. Reporting party advised their neighbor’s small dog barks all the time and defecates in their yard.

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies with a domestic violence assault report on Case Road.

Dog bite report received in the 1300 block of Scenic Drive. Reporting party advised his daughter had been bit by a small dog while at a friend’s house. Responding officer contacted the owner of the dog who advised the dog was current on its vaccinations. RP stated he would treat the wound at home unless it got worse.

MAY 10

Traffic stop in the area of Ninth Street and Grant Avenue. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for third-degree driving while license suspended.

Found property report received in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Wallet was found at Loves truck stop. The owner was contacted and the wallet was returned.

Theft report received in the 400 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised an ex-employee had been observed on surveillance stealing $20 worth of beer during his week of employment and they would like to file charges.