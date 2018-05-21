Granger wins tennis titles

— They lost two of the units they came with, but the Granger Spartans won the South Central Athletic Conference boys and girls tennis titles and advanced four units to state.

The state meet will take place at the Yakima Tennis Club on May 25-26.

Granger won the boys competition, 11-10, over Connell by producing both singles finalists. Trennan Slade defeated Malaki Cumpston, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 for the title

Boys doubles was a downer for Granger. Sub-district champions Robert Berger and C.J. Middle were eliminated in two matches.

Meanwhile, Zillah’s duo of Payton Whitaker and Brock Ellis swept to the doubles title and advanced to state. They defeated Colin Page and James Colclasure of Connell, 6-2, 6-4 for the crown.

In girls competition, The Granger team won 12-9 over Naches. The Spartans were led by their sub-district doubles champ Kaitlyn Roettger and Sophie Blodgett.

They defeated Simran Kaur and Sitlali Cortez of Naches, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 for the crown.

Meanwhile Maya Roettger made it to the singles final to run into LaSalle’s Hanah Sincgo again. She had not beaten her in two previous meeting. Roettger stretched the first set to a tie-breaker but fell 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.