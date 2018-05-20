Zillah rallies for 51st State More than 50 people turn out to promote creating the state of Liberty from Eastern Washington

— More than 50 people attended the 51st State Rally here Saturday, May 19.

If they were not a part of the movement to split Washington going in, they seemed to be so going out.

State Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley informed, educated and entertained those present.

The Republican legislator has been the face of the movement for several years.

Only the very start of the rally was raucous. That was after Shea asked, “Have you had enough of Seattle?”

There was a resounding, “Yes.”

Then he said, “Downtown Seattle has had enough of us, too. We get in the way of their socialist plans.”

The idea to split Washington into two states is not new, Shea said. It’s been around for more than 100 years. Shea picked up the torch a few years ago.

He said Seattle doesn’t understand Eastern Washington’s values, traditions and culture.

“They can’t; they haven’t had the same experiences,” he said. “And we certainly don’t want to live by their values.”

Shea said the opportunity to make Liberty State happen has arrived.

Now that Puerto Rico has voted for statehood, he said, Liberty and Puerto Rico could come in together and not upset the balance of political power in Washington, D.C.

That’s why Alaska and Hawaii came in together.

Laying out the case for the split, Shea did a slide presentation that pointed out the differences between the people of Western Washington and Eastern Washington

Shea noted they don’t vote alike on almost every issue.

The sanctity of life would be respected in the proposed Liberty State. The right to own and bear arms would protected.

Those present at the rally sponsored by the Yakima County Republican Liberty Caucus were from all over.

“We came to see about the possibility of another state, one that cares about the will of the people,” said Kevin Kissel of Yakima, who attended with his 16-year-old daughter.

“I’m interested in what they have to say,” Roy Dove of Selah said. “I’m fed up with what goes on in Seattle.”

Dove said the latest no-brain move in Seattle was the imposition of a head tax on big companies to raise $40 million a year to dedicate to assistance to the homeless. He fears it won’t be long before the Seattle-dominated Legislature will try the same thing here.

“The I-5 corridor makes all the decisions for the state,” he said.

Bryan Brubaker, owner of Brubaker Arms Manufacturing and who recently moved to Yakima, attended because he’s interested in liberty.

“The state of Liberty and my own liberty,” he said.

When Shea said taxes are intended to redistribute wealth, Brubaker broke in and said, “taxes redistribute people and businesses.”

Shea agreed.

He told the audience the Liberty State movement is strong in Eastern Washington.

He said KXLY radio station in Spokane did a survey that disappointed station managers.

As the survey was getting to 8,000 respondents, it was stopped, he said. But the movement caught a picture of the last results posted, and 73 percent were in favor.

Shea said his organization followed up with a survey of its own and came up 75 percent.

Shea has known for 10 years there is support.

He’s been elected to his post five times, by 63 percent of the vote the last time.

Shea touts his feelings, rather than try to hide them.

He said the movement is starting a campaign to get counties to place advisory votes on splitting on ballots. Reaction, so far, has been good, he said.

Shea said sentiment is growing in Western Washington for the split, too, particularly rural Western Washington.

“It would be a win-win for both sides,” he said. “They can go ahead and live their socialist lives in Seattle. I don’t care how they live.”

Renee Holiday, a member of the 51st State Committee and president of the Stevens County Property Rights Group, also attended.

She breeds and trains horses, and, in the course of operating her business, has found government making rules and regulations to hinder business.

Holiday believes the movement is growing, saying, “We have so many volunteers we can’t keep up with them all.”